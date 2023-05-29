P.E.I. bans outdoor burning as fire risk remains high

As forest fires continue to spread in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Alberta, P.E.I. is taking measures to prevent it from happening here.

A drier than usual spring has resulted in a fire weather index of very high for Prince County, high for Queens County and moderate for Kings County.

On Monday, the Prince Edward Island government issued a ban on outdoor brush fires in all three counties as people continue to clean up downed trees and branches from post-tropical storm Fiona.

It is also offering training to any government employee interested in learning how to fight forest fires.

Steven Myers, P.E.I.'s minister of environment, energy and climate action, said the province began implementing recommendations from the Emergency Forestry Commission not long after Fiona knocked down millions of trees last September.

"We're looking to mitigate this the best that we can to ensure that there's not forest fires," he said. "The concern is high.

"When you see the footage of what's happening in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia —and even in what's been going on in Alberta for the past month, you know — you're always concerned. You don't want that to happen here, so we're going to tackle this as aggressively as we can."

Money for new gear, training

In last week's P.E.I. budget, the Progressive Conservative government allocated $550,000 for new equipment and training to fight forest fires. That includes help for private landowners to clear out downed trees, which can provide fuel for forest fires as they dry out.

Meanwhile, the province has sent five firefighters and some equipment to help Nova Scotia, which sent out a request for assistance. Another Island firefighter has been dispatched to Alberta.

Mike Montigny, manager of field services for P.E.I. Fish and Wildlife, urges Island residents to respect the ban on outdoor burning. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"It's great that we're able to do that, obviously, to help other Canadian provinces when they're in a situation where they need our help," Myers said.

"And it's good for us too, because we're getting some real-life training for our firefighters where they're fighting fires on the ground in real-life situations. So it makes us stronger. It gives us stronger resources here on P.E.I."

Millions of downed trees and branches from post-tropical storm Fiona could provide fuel for future forest fires. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Mike Montigny, manager of field services for P.E.I. Fish and Wildlife, said historically fire has not been a part of the Island landscape.

"Fires here, they're human-caused," he said. "Wildland fires that occur on P.E.I. have all been started by people."

That's why he said it's important that Island residents respect the outdoor brush burning ban, especially with the warm dry weather forecast for later this week.

While the province has not formally banned campfires, it issued a statement Monday urging people to be "extra cautious" or "consider holding off until conditions improve." Community bylaws may also disallow campfires in some areas.

Based on wind and weather projections and to minimize the risk of forest fires, outdoor burning will not be allowed in PEI until further notice.<br>🔥 Don’t burn brush until the burn restrictions map gives the all clear.<br>Get lots more information at <a href="https://t.co/npRqlhUKFs">https://t.co/npRqlhUKFs</a> <a href="https://t.co/UfIPaAqcrJ">pic.twitter.com/UfIPaAqcrJ</a> —@InfoPEI

"The weather conditions certainly do not support outdoor burning," Montigny said.

"Whether it's a recreational outdoor burn or whether it's burning brush to clear some land, we ask people to be respectful and understand the consequences of a fire if it gets out of control."