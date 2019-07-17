Cause determined for Charlottetown fire that displaced 52 residents

The cause of a fire that destroyed a Charlottetown apartment on Wednesday morning has been determined.

The fire that destroyed the apartment at 10 Harley St. displacing 52 residents who are all seniors or retired started as a mulch fire, says Charlottetown Fire Inspector Winston Bryan.

"The fire started on the exterior building at ground level within the area of the mulch," Bryan said.

A check of the residents' list confirmed police and firefighters were able to get everyone out safely.

Bryan said the on-site investigation has been concluded.

He has gathered witness information as well as security footage. Fire patterns show the origin of the fire was the mulch in the back left corner of the building, he said.

Smelled smoke the night before

"We've been hearing people could smell and visually see smoke at approximately the night before around 8:30," he said.

Bryan said footage shows there was smoke in the area at midnight and 1 a.m. and through the early morning on Wednesday.

The fire wasn't called in until around 4:30 a.m. Bryan said people he spoke to who lived in the building could smell the smoke, but just put their windows down because they thought it was a recreational fire like a bonfire.

Though it has been determined the fire started near the mulch in the area, the final report of the fire has not yet been completed, says Charlottetown Fire Inspector Winston Bryan. (Samantha Juric/CBC)

"Overtime, mulch will smoulder — it does need an ignition point. It needs something to ignite the mulch. Mulch will not self-combust," Bryan said.

With the hot weather the Island has been having he said there could have been something introduced to the mulch to ignite it.

Bryan said the fire could have started with a cigarette or even a piece of glass that reflected heat into the mulch.

Though it has been determined the fire started near the mulch in the area, the final report of the fire has not yet been completed, Bryan said.

