Family of 4 safe after house fire in Cardross

RCMP say a family of four was able to escape without injury from a fire that caused extensive damage to their home in Cardross, P.E.I.

Chris Gunn, operations NCO for Kings District RCMP, said responders arrived shortly after midnight Tuesday morning — at which point the occupants of the home had already made it out of the building.

"The two adults and two children that were living in the home were safely outside the home in their vehicle," he said.

He said they were checked by Island EMS and weren't injured. The house, however, sustained extensive damage.

"I'm told the house is a total loss," said Gunn.

P.E.I. non-profit Gifts from the Heart is collecting donations for the family.

More P.E.I. news