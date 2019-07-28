Fire burning at North Winds motel in Brackley Beach

Firefighters trying to contain a fire that has destroyed part of the North Winds Inn and Suites in the Brackley Beach area.

Much of the hotel is still standing, but a section at the back of the complex is completely gone.

CBC's Stephanie vanKampen is at the scene and says firefighters are dousing the woods behind the motel so the wind doesn't spread the fire.

She said a mulch flower bed about 500 metres away from the flames is also burning.

The New Glasgow, North Shore and North River fire departments are responding.

P.E.I RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the area and are closing some roads.

PLEASE RETWEET: Due to a major fire in the Brackley Beach Area, we are asking motorist to avoid that area for the time being. Road closures are in effect. We will update when more information is available. Cst. Parsons <a href="https://t.co/VU2qdJoapE">pic.twitter.com/VU2qdJoapE</a> —@RCMPPEITraffic

Smoke from the fire is visible from several kilometres away. People in the area have been posting about the fire on social media.

