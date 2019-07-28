Skip to Main Content
Fire burning at North Winds motel in Brackley Beach
PEI·Updated

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire that has destroyed part of the North Winds Inn and Suites in the Brackley Beach area.

Fire has fully engulfed the back part of the building, firefighters trying to stop it from spreading

Tony Davis · CBC News ·
P.E.I RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the Brackley Beach area. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

Firefighters trying to contain a fire that has destroyed part of the North Winds Inn and Suites in the Brackley Beach area.

Much of the hotel is still standing, but a section at the back of the complex is completely gone.

CBC's Stephanie vanKampen is at the scene and says firefighters are dousing the woods behind the motel so the wind doesn't spread the fire.

She said a mulch flower bed about 500 metres away from the flames is also burning.

The New Glasgow, North Shore and North River fire departments are responding.

P.E.I RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the area and are closing some roads.

Smoke from the fire is visible from several kilometres away. People in the area have been posting about the fire on social media.

More to come

With files from Stephanie vanKampen

