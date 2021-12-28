Skip to Main Content
PEI

Fire at Borden-Carleton Esso destroys tractor-trailer cabin

Shawn Jessome, chief for Borden-Carleton fire department, said the department got a call at about 7:30 a.m. for smoke spotted at the gas station. 

'It probably could have been a fairly big fire if it got into the diesel pumps'

CBC News ·
The entire cabin of the tractor-trailer was destryoed by the fire. (Submitted by Shawn Jessome)

A tractor-trailer caught on fire Tuesday morning at the Esso gas station in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I.

Shawn Jessome, chief for Borden-Carleton fire department, said the department got a call at about 7:30 a.m. for smoke spotted at the gas station. 

Once fire department arrived on the scene, they found a tractor-trailer parked in the back parking lot "engulfed in flames," according to Jessome. 

The cabin of the vehicle was completely destroyed by the fire, he said, and the driver was not injured. Jessome said he's unsure if the vehicle was running at the time the tractor-trailer caught in flames.

Firefighters put out the fire quickly because the gas station was so close to the fire department, says Shawn Jessome, chief of the Borden-Carleton fire department. (Submitted by Evan Smith and Shawn Jessome)
 

The cause of the fire is still unknown but RCMP is investigating, according to Jessome. 

The fire was put out with no damage to any nearby building or gas pump, Jessome said. 

"Luckily, the fire was close, right across from the fire hall, so members had a quick response," Jessome said. 

Though Jessome said this was "not a serious fire," the situation could have been much worse if the fire department was not able to respond quickly. 

"It probably could have been a fairly big fire if it got into the diesel pumps," he said. 

 "There would be quite an explosion."

Jessome said he doesn't know what the vehicle was hauling but the fire did not reach the trailer section.

Jessome says the fire didn't reach the trailer of the vehicle. (Submitted by Jonathan White)

With files from Laura Meader

