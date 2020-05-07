Fire reignites at Bluefin Restaurant
The fire at the Bluefin Restaurant in Souris, P.E.I., has reignited.
Fire has reignited at the Bluefin Restaurant in Souris, P.E.I. Firefighters have responded and are at the scene.
The fire is in the newer half of the restaurant, in the dining room. Souris fire department crews have a water cannon targeted at the hot spot.
This follows a fire at the restaurant on Wednesday night.
Multiple departments responded to that fire at the Souris landmark but were unable to save it.
With files from Brian Higgins