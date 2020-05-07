Skip to Main Content
Fire reignites at Bluefin Restaurant
PEI·Breaking

The fire at the Bluefin Restaurant in Souris, P.E.I., has reignited. 

CBC News ·
The Bluefin Restaurant in Souris, P.E.I., reignited early Thursday afternoon. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Fire has reignited at the Bluefin Restaurant in Souris, P.E.I. Firefighters have responded and are at the scene.

The fire is in the newer half of the restaurant, in the dining room. Souris fire department crews have a water cannon targeted at the hot spot.

This follows a fire at the restaurant on Wednesday night.

Multiple departments responded to that fire at the Souris landmark but were unable to save it. 

Firefighters are at the scene, responding to the reignited fire. (Brian Higgins/CBC)
Following a Wednesday night blaze, the Bluefin Restaurant is on fire again. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

More to come. 

More from CBC P.E.I.

With files from Brian Higgins

