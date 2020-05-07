Fire reignites at Bluefin Restaurant

Fire has reignited at the Bluefin Restaurant in Souris, P.E.I. Firefighters have responded and are at the scene.

The fire is in the newer half of the restaurant, in the dining room. Souris fire department crews have a water cannon targeted at the hot spot.

This follows a fire at the restaurant on Wednesday night.

Multiple departments responded to that fire at the Souris landmark but were unable to save it.

Firefighters are at the scene, responding to the reignited fire. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Following a Wednesday night blaze, the Bluefin Restaurant is on fire again. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

More to come.

