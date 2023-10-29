Man arrested after fire at Charlottetown home, say police

Police in Charlottetown say one person has been arrested after a fire forced six people out of a home early Sunday.

Cpl. Robert Larter said a report of a fire at 61 Bayfield St. came in around 3 a.m.

He said officers patrolling in the area noticed smoke in the air, arrived at the home and put out most of the blaze with a fire extinguisher. The building was evacuated.

The Charlottetown Fire Department arrived and extinguished what was left of the fire.

Larter said the fire inspector determined it was a case of arson.

Police officers were able to put out much of the fire with a fire extinguisher. (Alex MacIsaac/CBC)

Members of the major crime unit and forensic identification unit arrived at the scene.

Larter said that after an investigation a 45-year-old man was arrested. He said the man faces arson charges.

Larter said he was not aware of any injuries or the extent of damage, but photos taken by CBC News show burn marks on a section of the right side of the building.