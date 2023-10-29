Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI

Man arrested after fire at Charlottetown home, say police

Police in Charlottetown say one person has been arrested after a fire forced six people out of a home early Sunday morning.

Fire inspector rules blaze on Bayfield Street a case of arson, say police

Alex MacIsaac · CBC News ·
A white house with burn marks on its bottom right side. The white siding has been peeled off one portion of it and black char marks coat the rest.
A fire in Charlottetown early Sunday forced six people out of their home. (Alex MacIsaac/CBC)

Police in Charlottetown say one person has been arrested after a fire forced six people out of a home early Sunday.

Cpl. Robert Larter said a report of a fire at 61 Bayfield St. came in around 3 a.m.

He said officers patrolling in the area noticed smoke in the air, arrived at the home and put out most of the blaze with a fire extinguisher. The building was evacuated.

The Charlottetown Fire Department arrived and extinguished what was left of the fire.

Larter said the fire inspector determined it was a case of arson.

A police officer gets into a police car parked in front of a home with fire damage.
Police officers were able to put out much of the fire with a fire extinguisher. (Alex MacIsaac/CBC)

Members of the major crime unit and forensic identification unit arrived at the scene.

Larter said that after an investigation a 45-year-old man was arrested. He said the man faces arson charges.

Larter said he was not aware of any injuries or the extent of damage, but photos taken by CBC News show burn marks on a section of the right side of the building.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alex MacIsaac

Journalist

Alex MacIsaac grew up on Prince Edward Island and graduated from Holland College with a diploma in journalism and communications in 2021. He works as a web writer with CBC P.E.I. He can be reached via email at alex.macisaac@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now