No fires permitted in P.E.I. National Park

Due to extremely dry conditions, a fire ban has been issued for Prince Edward Island National Park to reduce the risk of forest fires, according to a Parks Canada news release.

The announcement comes in the wake of a forest fire that broke out near Murray River Friday afternoon. That fire is now contained but the Fire Weather Index across P.E.I. remains at extreme or very high.

Officials have also suspended all burning permits in the province until further notice.

Small campfires are still allowed in other Island locations as long as proper safety measures are in place.

Parks Canada says conditions will be monitored daily and restrictions will be adjusted accordingly.

More information regarding the fire ban in P.E.I. National Park is available by phoning 782-377-1265.

