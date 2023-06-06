Outdoor fire ban lifted on P.E.I.

After five days of rain, the P.E.I. government on Tuesday lifted its ban on outdoor fires.

Campfires and bonfires are allowed with the permission of property owners and if allowed by local bylaws, according to a news release from the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action.

Islanders planning to burn small amounts of domestic brush must consult the safe burning site after 2 p.m. on the day they plan to burn. Burning is only allowed between 2 p.m. and 8 a.m., based on weather conditions.

The ban was originally put in place May 30, when P.E.I.'s fire index was high and wildfires burned out of control in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Scattered showers possible Wednesday

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said Wednesday's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers or drizzle possible. Temperatures top out in the 12-15 C range with a 10-20 km/h southerly wind.

People are reminded to keep the following fire safety tips in mind throughout the summer: