How P.E.I.'s fire ban could impact Island campgrounds

P.E.I.'s outdoor fire ban could affect how campers enjoy the Island's campgrounds this summer.

The ban covers anything from burning brush to campfires, and will remain in place until June 25.

Tanya Calver is one of the owners of All Points East Campground in Souris. She said she wasn't surprised to hear the announcement.

"My first thought was this makes sense because we haven't had rain," she said. "And seeing the destruction in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. I was like, 'Oh, we don't want that to happen here.'"

This burned building is just one example of the damage caused by wildfires in Nova Scotia. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

Calver said she understands a big part of the camping experience is having a campfire, but she's been warning people against it both before and after they come to the site.

"It's a disappointment, but I mean it's a safety thing, so what are we going to do?" she said.

All Points East might see a bit of a decline in local campers, Calver said — but it's the loss in revenue she's concerned about.

"We'll definitely take a hit revenue-wise because we sell campfire wood … so there goes that revenue stream for at least you know another few weeks and perhaps longer if we don't start getting more rain," she said.

Brandon Worth, general manager of Twin Shores campground in Darnley, said there's no reason for the fire ban to wreck Islander's camping plans.

"I don't think a fire ban would cancel someone's trip. You would have to be a pretty hardcore campfire fanatic to let that ruin your whole vacation," he said.

He suggested campers could use propane fire pits, which aren't uncommon to see on the campground. Worth said there will likely be an increase of them until the ban is lifted.