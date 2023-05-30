P.E.I. adds campfires and bonfires to list of banned outdoor burning

Campfires and bonfires, including those in backyard pits, are now included in P.E.I.'s ban on outdoor burning.

Steven Myers, the province's minister of environment, energy and climate action, signed a ministerial order Tuesday banning all fires on private property and at provincial parks and campgrounds until further notice.

Parks Canada said Tuesday that campfires are also being banned at P.E.I. National Park sites.

Islanders were already prohibited from burning brush after an unusually dry winter and spring put the fire index at high.

The measures come as wildfires in Nova Scotia destroy homes and force the evacuation of thousands of people.

In the P.E.I. Legislative Assembly Tuesday afternoon, opposition parties questioned how prepared the government is should such a wildfire break out on the Island.

Debris from the millions of trees that were downed during post-tropical storm Fiona last September would provide fuel to any potential forest fire, they said.

'Why the half-measure?'

Liberal Leader Hal Perry suggested the province should have been more pro-active and banned campfires earlier.

"Why the half-measure? Why wouldn't your government simply enforce a province-wide fire ban on fires of any size until the threat of forest fires is more reduced by rainfall and mild temperatures?"

In the P.E.I. Legislature on Tuesday, Opposition Leader Hal Perry questioned the province's preparedness should people need to be evacuated from their homes. (CBC)

Myers defended the province's preparedness, saying it moved fast to implement all 11 recommendations from the Emergency Forestry Commission not long after Fiona struck.

He said the province is aware of the danger a forest fire would pose, pointing out that a recent fire near the Crowbush resort in Queens County could have been much worse.

"We were very fortunate the wind wasn't blowing in the direction to take out the resort because it would have — or the other direction, which would have taken half of Kings County out, because as I've said in this house before, that's an interconnected forest that stretches pretty near to Murray River."

Concerns were also raised about the lack of access in and out of West Prince should an evacuation be needed, since the road link through the Portage area is the only option at the moment.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson said he would consult with the federal government about a secondary road, which he said would cost about $30 million. In the meantime, he said the Confederation Trail could serve as an emergency corridor.

'Trust the professionals'

Liberal MLA Gord McNeilly said P.E.I. needs an evacuation and housing plan in place to share with the public.

In response, Bloyce Thompson, the minister of justice and public safety, said the province has several experts trained in many different kinds of emergencies and he "trusts the professionals to deal with it."

In an email statement to CBC News, the province said the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action has the "clear authority for forest-fire-related matters."

It said the provincial Emergency Measures Organization works with all parties involved, including the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, municipal officials, and local fire departments across P.E.I., to ensure that measures are in place before any emergency arises that poses a public risk.

"Should an emergency occur that required an evacuation, the provincial EMO office would work with government departments, affected municipalities, RCMP and fire departments on ensuring residents are informed properly for a safe exit," it said.