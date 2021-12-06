Competitors step up to help Atlantic Aqua Farms following fire that destroyed facility

As Atlantic Aqua Farms works to get everything sorted in the wake of Saturday's blaze, some of the company's rivals are stepping up to help.

The company's CEO took to social media on Monday to thank the community for its assistance in a fire that completely destroyed one of their facilities over the weekend.

"That kind of support from your competitors only happens in P.E.I. Great Islanders and a great province providing an overwhelming outpouring of support to our people," Terry Ennis said in the post.

"Esther Dockendorf from P.E.I. Mussel King has her team packing product for us, and David Coles from Prince Edward Aqua Farms has his crew stripping mussels for us."

'Outpouring of support'

The chief of the Belfast fire department told CBC News his department was called just before 10 a.m. on Saturday to help fight the fire in Orwell. He said close to 40 firefighters from departments in the area responded.

In addition to thanking the firefighters, Ennis also praised the nearby neighbours who lent their tractors to help along with one man who "took off his winter coat and gave it to one of our shivering employees."

Donald MacRae, the owner of a trucking and backhoe business, provided heavy equipment to fire officials to help knock down the Atlantic Aqua Farms plant in Orwell Cove. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"We have received an outpouring of support from all over P.E.I., and from customers and friends across Canada and the USA," said Ennis.

"We also received overwhelming offers of support from just about every company in the seafood industry here in P.E.I."

Ennis said there were 12 workers on-site when the fire broke out. All managed to exit the building while the smoke levels were low.

"After about 30 minutes there was a lot of smoke billowing out the front of the building and within less than one hour there were flames coming out through the eaves and the high winds quickly made it uncontrollable," he said.

Borden factory being refitted

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. In the meantime, Ennis said its 50 Orwell staff will keep receiving their usual pay while the business works through its contingency plan. Some of those employees are already back at work in the head office.

Ennis said the goal is to have their second factory location in Borden "refitted and packing mussels by Wednesday."

"We will be reaching out to all impacted staff over the next few days to work through specific issues with each of them individually," he said.

An employee assistance program is available to assist all staff with professional counselling services.

"We are blessed that nobody was hurt, everybody is safe, everything else can be replaced."