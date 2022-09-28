Here is the situation with power restoration on P.E.I. Wednesday morning

Maritime Electric is close to restoring electricity to one third of its customers following post-tropical storm Fiona's strike on P.E.I. Saturday, but no closer to providing an estimate of when the work would be done.

With crews about to return to work Wednesday morning, spokesperson Kim Griffin said things are particularly bad in the eastern part of the province.

"We do not have all the essential services on. That's certainly something that our crews are focusing on," said Griffin.

"They worked until about midnight last night, many of them, before they timed out, and expect to be on the road maybe 6:30, 7, this morning."

Maritime Electric has restored power to about 26,000 customers, and as day five of the power outage dawned about 57,000 were still in the dark.

Inspections Tuesday found more broken poles than expected, and the count is now 475.

The rain yesterday slowed work but the weather forecast is more favourable today. Streets will be closed in some parts of Charlottetown Wednesday in order to allow crews the space to work.

Maritime Electric still can't give any estimates on when power will be fully restored, but Griffin is hoping to provide a real update on this Thursday or Friday.

Saaremaa back

Transportation services on and off the Island are running normally.

MV Saaremaa, one of two ferries running between P.E.I., is back in service Wednesday. It was tied up Tuesday because it had suffered some minor damage during the story, but that is now repaired. MV Confederation returned to service following Fiona on Tuesday.

Traffic is running smoothly on Confederation Bridge. One flight out of Charlottetown Airport is delayed.