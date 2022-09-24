63,000 without power as Fiona moves toward P.E.I.

CBC News will have special coverage of the arrival of Hurricane Fiona with CBC P.E.I.'s Wayne Thibodeau through the night. We will also have digital updates throughout the weekend. A special extended version of Atlantic Tonight on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m. will include complete coverage of Hurricane Fiona and the aftermath from around the region.

Tens of thousands of Maritime Electric customers are without power in P.E.I. as Fiona makes its approach toward the Island.

A hurricane warning is in place for all three counties in P.E.I. and the nearby Magdalen Islands, with Category 1 hurricane winds and torrential rains expected for Friday night, according to Environment Canada.

As of 2:10 a.m. AT on Saturday, more than 63,000 P.E.I. homes were without power, as shown on the Maritime Electric outage map. The majority of the affected homes are in the Charlottetown area and Kings County in the east.

Maritime Electric has about 86,000 customers, according to their website.

This screenshot of the Maritime Electric website shows a map of the utility's customers without power as of 2:10 a.m. on Saturday. (Maritime Electric)

Environment Canada expects Kings County to see the most rain, with Queens and Kings counties likely to experience the worst winds.

In Nova Scotia, there were over 300,000 households without power.

Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin told CBC News the utility expected power outages Saturday, and it will be hard to determine when power would be restored. Griffin said it's possible some customers could still be without power Sunday.

Charlottetown police said on Twitter at around 1 a.m. that Maritime Electric had pulled crews off the roads until conditions improve.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fiona?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fiona</a> is now declared post-tropical and will be making landfall over eastern Nova Scotia in the next few hours. Winds are ramping up with the highest winds gusts reported so far from Beaver Island at 152 km/h.<br><br>12AM ADT Intermediate Advisory: <a href="https://t.co/z6u9thPyiP">https://t.co/z6u9thPyiP</a> <a href="https://t.co/rucKXAgO8R">pic.twitter.com/rucKXAgO8R</a> —@ECCC_CHC

About half an hour later, it said the city's Public Works had also pulled crews. Police said there were multiple reports of downed trees, power lines and roads blocked.

"Police, fire, and EMS will continue responding to emergency calls," the tweet read. "Stay inside."

P.E.I. has been under severe weather warnings since Friday, with Environment Canada warning of heavy rainfall, localized flooding, flash floods, dangerous wind gusts and higher than normal water levels. The 8:27 p.m. AT forecast warned Islanders to expect the following conditions:

Hurricane-force winds of 100 km/h gusting to 140 km/h at exposed locations, pushing even higher at the coast, with gusts of 160 km/h.

A storm surge of 1.8 to 2.4 metres and dangerous waves ranging from 11 to 15 metres in height on Saturday morning to coincide with the arrival of high tide.

"Intense and torrential" rainfall amounting to 50 to 100 mm in all, with some locations possibly receiving 150 mm.

Over P.E.I. and parts of northern Nova Scotia, residents were warned winds could gust up to 140 or 150 km/h. At around midnight, the Canadian Hurricane Centre said so far the highest wind gusts reported were in Beaver Island at 152 km/h.

At 11 p.m., the U.S.'s National Hurricane Center said Fiona had transitioned from hurricane to post-tropical cyclone. Fiona was about 218 km southeast from Halifax with maximum sustained winds of 169 km/h.

Countless reports of wires down and large trees down making numerous roads impassable all over the city. It is not safe to be on the roads. We will continue to share photos of Fiona’s impact. -Dispatcher Kelly ☎️ <a href="https://t.co/1S5F3sXTQu">pic.twitter.com/1S5F3sXTQu</a> —@ChtownPolice

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said that Fiona's transition to a post-tropical storm would not mean it's weaker, but that its structure changes. He said the storm would be similar to an intense nor'easter, but with heavy rain and the capacity to generate hurricane-strength winds.

Environment Canada was blunt about the possible impact.

"These winds could cause significant tree fall and result in extended utility outages. Damage to building cladding and roofing material is likely, including structural damage in certain cases. Winds of this strength could cause windows to break and tear off large overhead highway signs."

The warning also said Fiona "will result in damage to docks and breakwaters. Significant shoreline erosion and large waves are expected where winds blow onshore."

People who must venture outdoors during the storm are being warned to watch out for wind-blown debris and downed power lines, among other risks.

Residents are warned to stay away from the shore altogether due to the risk of large waves and dangerous rip currents.

Islanders living on the North Shore area whose properties have experienced storm surges and flooding in the past were warned to seek higher ground if possible, with the possibility for north-facing windows to blow in or for debris to break them.

The province plans to set up an online and telephone reporting tool so that, starting on Sunday, Islanders can report damage to critical infrastructure such as roads and bridges. Obstructed or damaged roads can be reported by calling 511 or these numbers, the province said in a release.

Travel impacts

At 12:45 a.m, the Confederation Bridge was closed to all traffic until the weather situation changes. The bridge previously said it expected restrictions to affect traffic on the bridge until early Sunday.

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled all crossings on Saturday and the company expects disruption on Sunday as well.

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled all crossings on Saturday and the company expects disruption on Sunday as well.