Some on P.E.I. won't get electricity until Sunday

About 13,000 customers of Maritime Electric, P.E.I.'s main utility, still don't have power 11 days after post-tropical storm Fiona struck, and a significant portion won't get it before Sunday.

Maritime Electric released a list Monday afternoon of communities and neighbourhoods still out and when it expects to restore power to them.

Charlottetown has the largest number of outages, with 6,720 listed as out in four separate neighbourhoods. With an average of 2.3 people per household, that represents about 15,000 people. Maritime Electric expects to restore power in Hillsborough Park and Parkdale Tuesday, and in Upper Queen and Brighton on Wednesday.

Cornwall still has more than 1,000 out, but those should be restored Tuesday. In the Keppoch area of Stratford about 1,200 customers will have to wait until Wednesday.

About 800 customers in the Argyle Shore, Canoe Cove, Rice Point area will have to wait until Sunday.

Here is where you can find the full list of communities and neighbourhoods.

Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin said the list was difficult to put together, because repairs can sometimes take longer than expected.

"Some pockets that should have taken us a day were taking us two or three days," said Griffin.

"It was part art and science. It may not be perfect."

When arriving on site, crews may find trees on closer inspection that need to come down, and she said that can take more time. There may also be telecommunication lines or poles that are down that need to be cleared.

Maritime Electric estimates there are about 10,000 individual outages in the province, but expects many of them will also be restored by Sunday.

In all, it is aiming for 97 to 98 per cent of customers restored, which would leave about 2,000 out.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, and is expected to make an announcement about a federal relief package at 11:30 a.m. AT.

Montague High, Parkdale Elementary open

Most students returned to classes Monday, and more will be back Tuesday.

Montague Regional High School and Parkdale Elementary are welcoming students back.

Those that remain closed are:

Donagh Regional.

Prince Street Elementary.

Queen Charlotte Intermediate.

St. Jean Elementary.

West Kent Elementary.

Cardigan Consolidated.

École Évangéline.

Students from Cardigan Consolidated will be back in class, but they will be at Montague Regional High School. École Évangéline students are being relocated to L'Exposition Agricole et le Festival Acadien grounds, but no start date for them has been announced.

Southern Kings Consolidated is delaying opening for one hour Tuesday because of an unplanned power outage.

Helping to clear trees

Samaritan's Purse has been busy since Fiona struck, tarping roofs to help keep homes dry and clearing trees so residents can use their driveways.

Canadian disaster relief manager Tammy Suitor said the group cleared about 150 trees from one driveway so it would be passable on Sunday.

She told Island Morning they won't be leaving anyone behind.

"We are staying. Every work order we write we will get to," she said.

"If [trees] are just laying in the yard they're not going anywhere. We will get there to clean them up but it's going to take us a little bit of time."

Even those being told they'll have to wait are grateful to get a call, Suitor said, and some say the group is the first to call them back.

The relief agency was also on the Island after Dorian, and Suitor said the need is much greater this time around. The group has had about 200 requests for help, and expect Suitor expects the agency will receive close to 300 before all the work is done.