21 days post-Fiona, fewer than 150 customers waiting for power

The past three weeks since Fiona hit P.E.I. have been a long, hard slog for both utility workers and those still waiting for power.

The number on the Maritime Electric outage map is at fewer than 150 customers at 7 a.m. Friday.

Spokesperson Kim Griffin told CBC News: Compass that the utility is still on target to see most customers restored by Friday.

Griffin said over 250 crews were working to get those last few Islanders up and running.

'So intense for everybody'

"They continue to be optimistic, which is surprising to many of us considering we're in day 20," she said.

"It's just been so intense for everybody and everyone just feels so bad for our customers that are the last ones going on. So they are staying out working into tonight."

Griffin urged those who are still without power and haven't heard from Maritime Electric to report their outage if they haven't done so yet.

"The moment we get this restored and the moment we get a little bit of downtime ... we'll be working in our post-mortem, I can tell assure you of that," she said.

The province and the Construction Association of P.E.I. are stepping in to help Islanders who are having trouble finding contractors to do repairs on their homes. (Mary-Helen McLeese/CBC)

Since Fiona caused widespread damage across the Island, it has been challenging for some to find workers to do repairs.

The provincial government has now partnered with the Construction Association of P.E.I. to help connect people with contractors.

And it's put out a call for contractors from both P.E.I. and other provinces to help.

"Many contractors are working extra hours, evenings and weekends and stuff to try to get some of the work done," said Sam Sanderson, general manager of the association.

Roofing repairs are most widely needed

He said more than 20 contractors from other provinces have expressed interest in coming to help, but there is still a shortage of workers to deal with the demand.

Sanderson said most of the calls coming in so far are for roofing repairs.

The province has offered to help cover travel expenses and accommodations for contractors and workers who are willing to come to P.E.I. to help with repairs.



People who want to be connected with contractors can do so by phone at 902-370-4357, or by email at fionahelp@capei.ca.