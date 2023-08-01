29th annual Panmure Island powwow cancelled because of lingering Fiona damage

It happened more than 10 months ago, but post-tropical storm Fiona is still affecting events on Prince Edward Island.

The latest: the 29th Annual Panmure Island Powwow has been cancelled because of property damage caused by the storm, and delays in cleanup and repairs.

The event was scheduled to take place Aug. 19-20, attracting thousands of people.

But Wayne MacDonald, marketing and events co-ordinator for the Native Council of Prince Edward Island, said the site is not safe enough.

"It's definitely a disappointment, but I mean it won't be the last powwow, there will always be another one."

Hoop dancer Sophia Bourque performs at last year's Panmure Island powwow. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

The Native Council's cultural grounds are about a stone's throw away from the ocean, where wind and water from the storm caused a lot of damage, MacDonald said.

The main building — which has a kitchen, bathroom, showers and a dining hall — got hit by the storm and still needs repairs.

"It's a mess in there," MacDonald said. "I know we've got a twist in our arbour and the arbour is kind of like the central stage for the powwow."

A photo from February shows damage to trees on Panmure Island. (Submitted by Wayne MacDonald)

MacDonald said the Mi'kmaw community is disappointed but understands the situation. Many experienced damage from Fiona themselves and the challenge of finding help to make repairs.

"It's the time that it takes to get it done and get the crews out there, and no fault of theirs either. I mean, they're busy all over the Island," he said.

"I'm sure if you've been to the woods at all lately, you can see the damage is still prevalent everywhere."

While the powwow has officially been cancelled, MacDonald said another event will be held before the end of the year.

"We don't want to go a year without some kind of event, so we do want to put on something later in the year. We just haven't hammered out those details yet."