About 7,000 without power in P.E.I. as some Islanders brace for 3rd week in the dark

Over 7,000 Maritime Electric customers are still without power Saturday morning as P.E.I. passes the two-week mark since post-tropical storm Fiona.

Those numbers are down from Friday morning, when the utility said some newly revealed outages took the number back to 11,000 from about 8,300 earlier in the week.

It's been 15 days since Fiona hit P.E.I. and knocked down power for households across the Island.

But those waiting to get their power restored could be in the dark for even longer, with Maritime Electric saying Friday it could be another week for some Islanders.

Spokesperson Kim Griffin said it's taking up to five times longer to fix individual outages than it did with Dorian in 2019.

A list is available on the company's website detailing where power outages remain and when the lights should be back on.

On Friday, the Canadian Red Cross announced it will be providing $500 in financial assistance to households most impacted by Fiona.

That's in addition to the $250 in financial assistance the organization is providing on behalf of the provincial government.

Islanders can register online at www.redcross.ca/hurricanefiona or by calling 1-800-863-6582.

Other supports available can be found here.