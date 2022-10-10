P.E.I. offering free Thanksgiving meals for Islanders still without power after Fiona

P.E.I. will be offering free Thanksgiving meals for Islanders who still are without power over two weeks after Fiona.

Reception centres in Tignish Shore, North Shore, West River, Kingston, Miltonvale Park, Clyde River, Morell, the Resort Municipality and Three Rivers will all be serving hot meals for residents who can't enjoy the festivities as usual because of the outages.

Just over 4,200 Maritime Electric customers were without power Monday morning compared to 9,000 Friday afternoon as crews continued to work through the long weekend. But the utility has warned some Island households may not get electricity back until at least Friday.

The meals will be available for pick-up on Monday. Times and other details are available by contacting the local reception centre or municipality directly.

Contact information for some of the centres can be found online on the P.E.I. government website, though not for all of them.

Tignish Shore, North Shore and Clyde River are not listed as of Monday morning, and it wasn't clear which one of the three reception centres listed for Three Rivers is offering the meals.

The North Shore municipality had asked people on social media to register by 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, with pick-up from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Boardroom.

Here's the contact information for the other centres:

West River - 902-675-7000

Kingston - 902-213-0836

Miltonvale Park - 902-368-3090

Morell - 902-620-9967

Resort Municipality - 902-314-0414

Other groups are also hosting their own Thanksgiving meals for those in their communities affected by the storm.

"Offering a hot meal for people who are still not connected back to the grid is a small gesture that we hope can fill a small gap during an incredibly tough time for our province," Premier Dennis King said in a news release Saturday.