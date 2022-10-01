About 23,000 Maritime Electric customers on P.E.I. still without power after Fiona

CBC P.E.I. continues to focus on the aftermath of Fiona. If your data or internet is limited, click here for the CBC Lite version of the P.E.I. site.

About 23,000 Maritime Electric customers were still without power Sunday morning, more than a week after post-tropical storm Fiona hit P.E.I., according to the utility's outage map.

The storm slammed the Island with a vengeance in the early morning hours of September 24, leaving widespread damage across the province — decades-old trees snapped in half, beaches and sand dunes decimated, many properties damaged beyond repair and 82,000 Maritime Electric customers without power immediately following the storm.

While many streets have been cleared, aid packages have been announced and schools are set to reopen Monday, the recovery from Fiona is far from over.

Maritime Electric is asking people to be extremely careful around power lines that are being re-energized. (Anthony Davis/CBC)

In an interview with CBC News Saturday afternoon, Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin said crews were working diligently through the weekend to restore power, but some communities were hit harder by the storm and it's taking longer to get power restored.

"It's still slow going but our crew remains very optimistic ... very resilient and they're just doing it as fast and as safely as they can to get it on as soon as possible," she said Saturday.

Public safety concerns

Griffin made an appeal for people to be careful while power lines are being re-energized.

Summer Street in Charlottetown remained closed to outside traffic Saturday due to damaged power poles. (Shane Ross/CBC)

"We have a lot of crews out working around the clock and it's really important for people to wear clothing that we can see, but also that they can be seen by the general public as well."

Islanders who need help cutting fallen trees on their property or moving large debris curbside because it is a safety hazard can call 1-833-734-1873 or email fionacleanup@gov.pe.ca to have their name put on a list for assistance.

Payments for eligible Island households

The P.E.I. government is offering payments of up to $250 per household to help cover the cost of food, gas and other basic needs.

Residents can apply online through the Canadian Red Cross or by calling 1-800-863-6582 daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The storm left many properties across the Island damaged beyond repair. (Mary-Helen McLeese/CBC)

The Red Cross is opening a disaster shelter at the Murchison Centre at 17 St. Pius Ave. in Charlottetown for those in need of temporary relocation due to the impacts of Fiona. The shelter, which includes beds, power, food and water, is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The government is granting a 30-day grace period on the expiration of driver's licences and motor vehicle registrations.

No formal media briefings are scheduled for this weekend, according to a spokesperson for the province.