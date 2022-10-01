A week after Fiona, 31,000 on P.E.I. still without power

CBC P.E.I. continues to focus on the aftermath of Fiona. If your data or internet is limited, click here for the CBC Lite version of the P.E.I. site.

It's been one week since post-tropical storm Fiona slammed Prince Edward Island, leaving decades-old trees snapped in half, many properties damaged beyond repair and 82,000 Maritime Electric customers without power.

While many streets have been cleared, aid packages have been announced and schools are set to reopen Monday, just under 31,000 households and businesses were still without power as of 11 a.m., according to Maritime Electric's outage map.

Extra crews have been brought in from other provinces, but some communities will still be without power throughout the weekend and longer, Maritime Electric spokeswoman Kim Griffin said in a media briefing Friday afternoon.

In Nova Scotia, more than 85 per cent of customers had their electricity restored as of Friday night, according to its power utility.

P.E.I. has been holding daily media briefings with Griffin, Premier Dennis King and Tanya Mullally, the director responsible for the Emergency Measures Organization.

No formal briefings scheduled

No formal media briefings are scheduled for this weekend, according to a spokesperson for the province.

Access P.E.I. locations will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon to assist Islanders recovering from the impacts of Fiona.

Islanders who need help cutting fallen trees on their property or moving large debris curbside because it is a safety hazard can call 1-833-734-1873 or email fionacleanup@gov.pe.ca to have their name put on a list for assistance.

Summer Street in Charlottetown remained closed to outside traffic Saturday due to damaged power poles. (Shane Ross/CBC)

As well, the P.E.I. government is offering payments of $250 per household to help cover the cost of food, gas and other basic needs.

Residents can apply online through the Canadian Red Cross or by calling 1-800-863-6582 daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The government is also granting a 30-day grace period on the expiration of driver's licenses and motor vehicle registrations.

Public events for P.E.I.'s fourth annual Treaty Day have been cancelled Saturday. The signing of a memorandum of understanding on treaty education, scheduled for Saturday between Premier King and Chiefs Darlene Bernard and Junior Gould as part of the provincial government's commitment to work together with the P.E.I. Mi'kmaq has also been delayed.

Some neighbourhoods in Charlottetown, including the Victoria Park area where there were several large trees down, are among those still without power Saturday.

'Community came together'

Scott Adams, the city's manager of public work, said crews are working from sun-up to sundown to clear trees blocking roadways and sidewalks.

While it's been a tiring week, Adams said the support from the community has been wonderful.

"The community here have been such huge supporters of our staff from the early days. You know, a lot of our staff themselves that had to leave their homes, didn't have power, and they'd be working in the street, and you'd have people come out, offer them pots of coffee, offer them meals — hot meals.

"It was just a phenomenal thing to see how this community came together after such a devastation."