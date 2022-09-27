P.E.I. National Park dunes suffer 'extremely dramatic' erosion from Fiona

The dunes in the Brackley Beach and Cavendish areas of P.E.I. National Park saw their worst damage in close to a century when Fiona hit the Island on Saturday.

A Coastie picture of the dunes at Cavendish Beach before Fiona. (Submitted by Chris Houser)

A Coastie picture of the dunes at Cavendish Beach after Fiona. (Submitted by Chris Houser)

Scientists were able to get information quickly on the extent of the erosion of the dunes thanks to the coastie program, which allows visitors to the park to take photographs from a fixed location, giving accurate depictions of the erosion over time.

"What we're seeing is almost 10 metres, in some spots, of the dune having been eroded," said Chris Houser, a professor in the School of the Environment at the University of Windsor in Ontario.

"This is an extremely dramatic event. The amount of erosion, from my understanding, is reminiscent of a hurricane that passed through back in the 1930s."

A Coastie picture of the dunes at Brackley Beach before Fiona. (Submitted by Chris Houser)

A Coastie picture of the dunes at Brackley Beach after Fiona. (Submitted by Chris Houser)

Some of the sand was blown by high winds to the back of the dune, said Houser, but much of it was washed offshore. The storm's damage isn't over yet, said Houser. With no vegetation holding up the front part of the dune, in the near term more sand will collapse onto the beach and potentially be washed away.

Vulnerable from previous storms

Fiona brought a combination of strong winds, a storm surge that brought the sea right to the foot of the dunes, and several-metre-high waves. The duration of the storm was also a factor.

Given the opportunity, said Houser, the dunes will recover.

"It's going to take a couple of years, and potentially up to a decade, for all that sediment that was lost into the near shore to make its way back to the beach and ultimately make its way back to the dune," he said.

"We've got a long recovery process ahead of us."

The dunes still had not recovered from Dorian in 2019, and were still fragile. There has also been less sea ice, which has left the dunes more vulnerable to winter storms. When the ice is on the shore, the dunes are mostly protected from waves generated by winter storms.

What people can do

It remains to be seen if too much of that sand was carried far enough offshore so that it won't come back.

As the sand comes back, marram grass will be the first plants to move in to hold it in place, because it will spread by rhizomes. Other species, which spread by seed, will take more time. In the meantime, the dunes are overall a smaller habitat for the animals, birds and small mammals, that rely on it.

In the meantime, it will be more important than before to stay off the dunes. Beachgoers will also have to give the dunes the room to recover, by keeping clear of that space where the dune used to be.