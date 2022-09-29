A drone's eye view of Fiona damage at P.E.I. National Park
Fiona's footprint is obvious in images CBC drone videographer Shane Hennessey captured at the national park on P.E.I.'s North Shore on Sept. 28, 2022.
Trees down, roads undermined, beaches realigned — but a lighthouse is unscathed
Prince Edward Island National Park is no stranger to storm damage. It took well over a year to clean up trees downed by Dorian near Cavendish Campground in 2019.
But the storm surge that accompanied post-tropical storm Fiona took it to a whole new level.
Below are images CBC drone videographer Shane Hennessey captured at the park on P.E.I.'s North Shore on Sept. 28, 2022.
Photos by CBC's Shane Hennessey