A drone's eye view of Fiona damage at P.E.I. National Park

Prince Edward Island National Park is no stranger to storm damage. It took well over a year to clean up trees downed by Dorian near Cavendish Campground in 2019.

But the storm surge that accompanied post-tropical storm Fiona took it to a whole new level.

Below are images CBC drone videographer Shane Hennessey captured at the park on P.E.I.'s North Shore on Sept. 28, 2022.