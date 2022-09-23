Charlottetown mayor says all citizens need storm protection, not just homeless

As Hurricane Fiona bears down on Atlantic Canada, Charlottetown's mayor says he is "praying that we get through this like we did other hurricanes."

Mayor Philip Brown, speaking to Mitch Cormier of CBC's Island Morning, said staff have learned much from past tropical storm systems.

"We're in the same position this time to take care of the citizens of Charlottetown and make sure the infrastructure is secure."

Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown, shown in a file photo from February, says port cities have escalated concerns when hurricanes approach. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

In response to questions about what actions might be taken to safeguard the city's homeless population after the storm passes, Brown said that is only part of what is concerning officials right now.

"We have a population of almost 40,000 people that we have to be looking out for," he said. "We have to look at everything that protects all citizens and the homeless situation will be part of that plan."

Provincial officials said earlier this week that people who have been living in about five encampments around Charlottetown will be offered shelter at the Jack Blanchard Family Centre on Pond Street during the storm — but that respite will end on Sunday, at this point.

The Jack Blanchard Family Centre is one of the locations for emergency shelter for people who had been living in temporary encampments. (CBC)

"Those plans will evolve as this situation rolls through," Brown told Cormier.

"We're not going to let them leave the shelter if there's ground that's soaked with water and not available to set up a tent. We will assess the situation as we go along."

Asked about remaining infrastructure worries as Fiona approaches, Brown said he is thinking about what might happen with the excavation work as an old wooden culvert on Beach Grove Road is being replaced — "That's a concern" — and the St. Peters Road roundabout project.

With respect to the exposed waterfront at Victoria Park, he said: "The floating dock is still in the water. We're looking at the possibility of getting it out sometime today."

The floating dock at Victoria Park in Charlottetown should be taken out at some point today, says Mayor Philip Brown. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

City residents should be signing up for notifications from the Charlottetown Alerts system, Brown said.

And he asked that while people should not be contacting the city at the height of the storm for minor issues, "If you're in danger or anyone in your home is in danger, call, make that call."