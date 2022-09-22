Islanders prepare to be pummeled by Hurricane Fiona

Prince Edward Island is in a whirlwind of preparations in advance of Fiona's arrival.

Islanders are stocking up on essentials to last them through the storm and the power outages it may leave behind. They're ridding their yards of lawn furniture and anything else that could turn into a windborne hazard. And as parks and marinas empty out, people who had been living in temporary encampments are being moved to emergency shelters.

The P.E.I. government now has two shelters for those living on the streets or in encampments.

In a Thursday interview with Island Morning, Social Development and Housing Minister Matthew MacKay confirmed a shelter will be set up at the St. Eleanor's Community Centre at 1 West Drive in Summerside, in addition to the shelter announced Wednesday at Jack Blanchard Hall, located at 7 Pond Street in Charlottetown.

The shelters will be available through Sunday, Sept. 25.

"These are our family, these are our friends," said MacKay. "These are human beings on the street that are fighting for their lives. So we all have a part to play."

The Salvation Army said it's working with the government and other social services agencies to help staff Charlottetown's pop-up shelter for those experiencing homelessness.

The Jack Blanchard Family Centre at 7 Pond St. in Charlottetown is one of the emergency shelter locations for people who have been living in temporary encampments. (CBC)

"We will continue to work closely with all our partners including emergency management groups, to determine what more is needed and how we can assist further," said Lt. Gina Haggett.

Parks Canada readies P.E.I. National Park

Parks Canada staff have been preparing for Hurricane Fiona's impact on P.E.I. National Park.

To protect park infrastructure, they have taken up the staircases and ramps that lead to the beaches. The safety of both visitors and employees has been the top concern, though.

Parks Canada staff have removed ramps and staircases leading to the beaches, and are clearing out the Stanhope and Cavendish campgrounds in P.E.I. National Park. (Submitted by Charlie Ross)

As of Thursday, both Stanhope and Cavendish campgrounds had been emptied out and gated off to make sure nobody enters the area.

"We've made sure to take a look around our parks, and anything that can be blown around — such as garbage cans, construction materials from projects we're working on — they've all been stored inside," said Robyn Caissie, visitor safety and fire operations co-ordinator for Parks Canada on P.E.I.

"We've taken note of any potential trees that might be an issue during the storm, with the high winds." Caissie added.

During tropical storm Dorian in September 2019, about 80 per cent of the trees at the P.E.I. National Park's Cavendish site came down.

Marinas evacuated

Managers at The Marinas of Charlottetown are calling for volunteers to help move boats and infrastructure after issuing a mandatory evacuation order for the Seaport Marina and an evacuation of Peakes Quay Marina except for limited authorized areas.

On Thursday, the Marinas of Charlottetown ordered mandatory evacuation of the Seaport Marina and the Peakes Quay Marina in advance of Hurricane Fiona. (CBC)

"We are doing our best to accommodate the risk to the marina infrastructure and our boaters' assets," said a statement issued on Thursday.

The marinas must be cleared of boats by noon AT on Friday.

Stock up and clean up

Meanwhile, Islanders are being advised to review their emergency plans.

The province has said people should replenish their emergency preparedness kits, and include provisions such as non-perishable food, water, and heat and fuel supplies that will sustain their household for five days if needed.

It said people should preferably get the supplies they need before Friday, when winds are expected to start picking up.

"Make sure you have supplies for three to five days. Charge your devices. Keep things that you'll need together in one place so they're easy to find. Check your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors and practise safe fire-precaution actions in your home," said Darlene Compton, the province's minister of justice and public safety.

She also encouraged Islanders to check on friends and neighbours, to ensure they're also ready for the coming storm.

Darlene Compton, the province's minister of justice and public safety, says Islanders should make sure they have supplies for three to five days. (Province of P.E.I.)

The City of Charlottetown said a 72-hour emergency kit should include:

A supply of water for between three and seven days

Non-perishable food

A freshly stocked first aid kit

Prescription and non-prescription medicines

Formula, diapers and other baby supplies, if needed

A manual can opener

Toiletries

Battery-powered radios and flashlights with extra batteries

Blankets and a change of clothing for each household member (in case of a need to relocate from your home)

Candles and matches or a lighter

Cash

A charged cell phone

The city also said people should secure loose objects outside their homes that could be damaged or become dangerous projectiles during extremely high winds.

It encouraged people to have a device that can receive updates from emergency personnel officials without needing an electricity source, citing as an example a hand-crank radio.

Charlottetown residents are also being asked to sign up with the Charlottetown Alert System. Information on that can be found on the city's website.

The province recommends that all Islanders check their smoke alarms, unclog their gutters to prevent flooding, and if they can, call in crews to remove any overhanging branches of trees near power lines ahead of the landfall.