Backbench MLA flags fears about smoke from controlled burn of Fiona debris

A Progressive Conservative backbencher says he's concerned about how the province is disposing of debris from post-tropical storm Fiona at a site in Borden-Carleton.

Borden-Kinkora PC MLA Jamie Fox tabled photos showing the plumes of smoke coming from the fabrication yard in Borden-Carleton, where the provincial government has hired a company to burn the debris.

Fox said the controlled burn was worrying people in the area, adding that it was environmentally unfriendly, had forced a business to close because of air quality, and was creating concerns among staff at a local school.

"This provincial government hired a company from away to burn over 20,000 cubic metres of Fiona waste located at the Borden yard alone, which is emitting unbelievable amounts of greenhouse gases," Fox said.

Fox directed his questions to Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action Steven Myers.

Myers said any environmental policy shouldn't evacuate schools, and that the leftover burnt wood called "bio-char" will be used in farmers' fields to increase nutrients in the soil and reduce farmers' use of nitrogen in fields.

"Your issue is that there was a fire and there was more smoke than was anticipated. I will definitely look into that because I think that is a very serious issue," Myers said.

However, Myers also said the disposal of Fiona-related debris and the controlled burn in Borden-Carleton fell under the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, not Environment, Energy and Climate Action.

'Smoke was extremely excessive'

In a statement to CBC News, the Public Schools Branch (PSB) confirmed staff at Amherst Cove Consolidated School, located near the burn site, did raise concerns about smoky conditions and were advised to contact the local fire department.

PC MLA Jamie Fox says the controlled burn was 'emitting unbelievable amounts of greenhouse gases and particulates into the environment... [and] caused a business to shut down because of air quality and also a school contemplated being evacuated.' (Legislative Assembly of P.E.I.)

Fire crews sent to the school to do an air quality test confirmed it was safe for students and staff to remain at the school, the PSB told CBC News, and school staff were instructed to temporarily close any open windows and adjust the intakes of the school's air handling systems.

Matt Silliker, whose business Silliker Glass is close to the burn site, said he had to shut it down for a few hours while the burning was happening on Tuesday. He said the wind was blowing smoke from the fire directly into the two buildings he operates.

Matt Silliker, owner of Silliker Glass in Borden-Carleton, said some of his staff experienced some breathing issues as smoke wafted over the area. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"The smoke was extremely excessive," Silliker said. "There were quite a bit of health and safety concerns. The main one was the smoke being inside the buildings."

He said some of his staff experienced breathing issues and a few didn't come into work Wednesday because they weren't feeling well.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson told CBC News that when he was made aware of the concerns involving smoke from the burn site, the contractor doing the work was contacted right away.

Hudson said an unexpected change in wind direction while the burn was underway meant control equipment the contractor was using had been turned off, so smoke travelled toward the community. He said the problem was addressed and resolved quickly.

"We were made aware of the occurrence, of what took place, and we will be monitoring it," he said.