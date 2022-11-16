Cottages destroyed by Fiona still litter the P.E.I. countryside and shoreline

Almost eight weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona ripped through the Hebrides cottage community on New London Bay near Stanley Bridge, P.E.I., buildings and debris still litter the countryside and shoreline.

Cottage owners who are still waiting to hear from their insurance companies, or have had their claims rejected, are left wondering who will foot the bill to retrieve what remains.

Rick and Eileen Callaghan bought their cottage in the Hebrides in 1995. They first learned what had happened when a friend sent them a photo of their cottage.

It had been swept several kilometres away.

Rick and Eileen Callaghan bought their cottage in the Hebrides in 1995, and rebuilt it themselves, including raising it up on posts in 2011. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

"At that time we were in Charlottetown, our phones were out, our friends from here were trying to get in touch with us, but they couldn't get through," said Eileen Callaghan.

"Finally we did get them on the phone from a neighbour's house, and they told us what happened."

The Callaghans' cottage was swept several kilometres away and now rests here. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

"I couldn't believe it. We were still in shock knowing that the cottage had moved," said Rick Callaghan.

"Then when we came down here and saw we weren't the only ones. There were five cottages gone. Five in a row. The hurricane came right up the inlet and took five cottages."





The Callaghans are still waiting to hear from their insurance company, and are not sure what will happen to what remains of their cottage, or what they will do next.

They said they would like to see some form of compensation program, to help cottage owners like themselves.

"This is our secondary residence, but we gave up other things to have this, I kept working, delayed retirement, so we could pay for the addition onto the cottage, and raising the cottage," said Eileen Callaghan.

"I really don't distinguish between the secondary and the primary residence, because I know we're lucky that we had it, but we worked hard to have it, and gave up other things."

After post-tropical storm Fiona ripped through the Hebrides community on New London Bay on P.E.I.'s north shore, debris from destroyed cottages could be seen in the water off the shore. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

Rick Callaghan said he worked for the provincial government for most of his life, and having seen the inner workings, hopes to see some kind of program to help people like him and his family.

"So I'd be very happy if they come up with a program for seasonal residents who lost their cottages. But I don't have high expectations of it."

'We're here for you'

Jim Randall is the president of the Hebrides Homeowners' Association, and has been raising the issue of help for cottage owners, including a presentation to a legislative committee last month.

The upper floor of his cottage still sits on the causeway where it landed during the storm. He still hasn't located the bottom floor of the cottage.

Jim Randall is the president of the Hebrides Homeowners' Association, and has been raising the issue of help for cottage owners, including a presentation to a legislative committee last month. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

"Emotions have changed over that last six or seven weeks. First of all, it was really something you couldn't believe, and then the reality sort of set in," Randall said.

He said he and other cottage owners watched as government programs were announced in the wake of Fiona, but nothing for them.

"Our prime minister was just two kilometres from here, down by Carr's Oyster House saying 'we're here for you' and flanked by his MPs for the area. And I heard our own premier saying 'we're here for you,'" Randall said.

"Then some frustration started to set in saying, well wait a second.... What about cottage owners on the Island that have been affected as well, and now it's almost like a bit of anger that's settling in now."

Randall says he is unsure what will happen to the remains of his cottage, without insurance or any government assistance. Debris is still evident all around the community. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

"Frankly, I can't afford to rebuild if we're not going to get any support in some way, there's no way I can afford to rebuild."

In limbo

Randall said he is also in the process of dealing with his insurance company.

"We have received a note from our insurance company saying no, they've denied the claim, and we've gotten some legal advice, and we don't know what's going to happen there, so I'm not optimistic about that," Randall said.

Frankly, I can't afford to rebuild if we're not going to get any support —Jim Randall, Hebrides cottage owner

"But part of that is the randomness. For example, we have a a policy on the clubhouse, and they came up and they said sure, we'll cover it. And they've already ripped up the inner walls, ripped up the carpet, and they're starting to get it ready to rebuild again."

Debris on both sides of the Campbellton Road near the Hebrides. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

Randall said he is unsure what will happen to the remains of his cottage, without insurance or any government assistance.

"I think we're in limbo right now. We don't know what to do. I feel an obligation to my friends around here as well. I don't want to leave that out there," Randall said.

"It's an eyesore for everybody else around here that's trying to get on with their lives. I'd love to do something and get rid of it before the winter sets in, but I don't know if that's going to happen or not."

Debris disposal

Leslie MacKay lives on the Campbellton Road, which leads to the Hebrides, and farms on nearby fields.

Several of the damaged cottages ended up on land owned by his family.

"I had the environmental person out a couple of weeks ago, and they said those cottages are definitely on your buffer zone associated with our property," MacKay said.

"The property is owned by my cousin, but we've been farming it probably for the last 46 years."

Leslie MacKay lives on the Campbellton Road, which leads to the Hebrides, and farms on nearby fields. Several of the damaged cottages are on land owned by his family. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

MacKay found debris from what he believes are two cottages in one of his fields. He gathered it up in 12 truckloads, and took it to the waste facility for disposal at his own expense.

"They basically disintegrated into thousands and thousands of pieces. So we had to take tractor and dump truck and clean up all the mess from those cottages so the land could be ready for next year," MacKay said.

"It was a real mess in the field. It took took us well over a week to clean up the material."

MacKay says he gathered up debris from two cottages in 12 truckloads, and took it to the waste facility for disposal, at his own expense. (Submitted photo)

MacKay said he did not try to contact the cottage owners directly.

"I got in contact with the Hebrides Homeowners' Association indirectly, and they basically put their hands up in the air, and they just don't know what's going on," MacKay said.

"I guess the cottage owners don't know what's going on with the insurance. So I haven't really pressed the issue."

'Take responsibility'

MacKay said someone needs to take the lead and remove the damaged buildings in the buffer zone.

"I'd like to see someone take responsibility. I mean obviously the homeowners know who owned the cottages, the homeowners should take responsibility," MacKay said.

"I don't think the government should be paying, should have to look after it. If it's a primary residence of a of a citizen, I can understand the taxpayers helping out, but when it's a secondary building, a cottage, I don't think the taxpayers should have any responsibility at all."



MacKay said time is running out to do anything about the debris before winter.



"My family owns the land. And I guess if the environment [department] does not pressure me to move them, then it'll just sit there till next spring," MacKay said.

MacKay says the debris is an eyesore but has also become a tourist attraction, with a steady stream of vehicles filled with people coming by to have a closer look. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

"It's an eyesore. It's also a tourist attraction. Just about every every car in Prince Edward Island has been up and down this road."

The issue of the Hebrides debris has been raised in the P.E.I. legislature several times.

Fisheries and Communities Minister Jamie Fox said his department is working on a cleanup plan, along with the environment department, and the federal department of fisheries.