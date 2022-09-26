'Please stay home': Traffic hindering P.E.I. storm cleanup

About 85 per cent of Maritime Electric customers are still without electricity Tuesday morning, following damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona Saturday, and officials are asking people to stay home to make the cleanup go faster.

At 6:30 a.m., Maritime Electric reported about 69,000 customers without power, with about 13,000 restored.

That number is lower than what's showing on the outage map on the company's website. Spokesperson Kim Griffin explained electricity is being rerouted in some cases to restore power to more customers, and those adjustments are not reflected on the map. So the map can only be considered an approximation. Griffin said she will try to provide accurate numbers twice a day as power is restored.

The devastation of Fiona — and the resiliency of Islanders Duration 2:44 'It's kind of crazy': A look around the province as P.E.I. picks up the pieces. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Griffin also said crews in the field who are trying to repair power lines have told her repeatedly that efforts would go more smoothly if people would stay off the roads unless necessary.

That means staying off the streets unless you need to go out for food, fuel or other essential items, she said in a news briefing Monday.

"Otherwise, please stay home,"said Griffin.

"I really need your help."

Maritime Electric had 93 crews out on the road at first light, many of those from off-Island. Those crews are being supported by technicians who have information on what lines are safe to be energized, and make the final decision about turning the power on in particular districts..

The survey of the system is almost complete, said Griffin. Drones will be up looking at lines in the Hunter River area, and that will likely take another two hours.

"It is slow going but we are progressing," said Griffin.

Line for gas at the Stratford Petro-Canada Monday morning. Gas stations have faced long lineups since reopening. (Louise Martin/CBC)

Summerside largely restored

Summerside Electric, the utility serving P.E.I.'s second city, is reporting about 90 per cent of customers restored.

Those small pockets of outages remaining could take days to restore, officials said. Residents who still do not have power are being asked to inspect their electrical masts. Any damage to the mast is the responsibility of the home owner to have repaired.

The city has opened a dump site for debris on Compton Road.

Surveying the damage

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit P.E.I. Tuesday for a personal view of the damage.

He will be on the North Shore, which was hit particularly hard by the storm, in the community of Stanley Bridge. The visit will include private meetings with community members impacted by the storm and local MPs.

An aerial view of Fiona's path of destruction in P.E.I. Duration 0:53 This drone footage gathered by CBC video producer Shane Hennessey on Sunday shows the extensive damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona in parts of the Island.

Trudeau will also visit Sydney, N.S., while on the east coast.

Federal ministers will also hold a media briefing out of Ottawa on the response to the storm starting at 11 a.m. AT.

Transportation

Northumberland Ferries resumes partial service between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia Tuesday.

The MV Saaremaa sustained some minor damage during the storm and will remain tied up while repairs are made. MV Confederation will sail on its regular schedule, with the first boat out of Wood Islands at 7 a.m.

Traffic is running smoothly at Confederation Bridge and at Charlottetown Airport.

Officials have said areas exposed to storm surges have seen the most severe damage from the storm. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Education

As announced on the weekend, public schools remain closed Tuesday. No announcement about Wednesday has yet been made.

UPEI and Holland College have also cancelled classes. In a statement on its website, UPEI said it was remaining closed in an effort to reduce traffic on the roads.