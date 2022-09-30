36,000 without power on P.E.I. Friday morning

About 46 per cent of Maritime Electric customers, P.E.I.'s main utility, are still without power on the morning of the seventh day following post-tropical storm Fiona.

Fiona hit Atlantic Canada last Saturday, and was particularly devastating for Cape Breton, Newfoundland, and P.E.I. Virtually everyone on the Island was without electricity after the storm had passed.

Friday morning, that number was about 36,000 customers.

Work to restore power will continue over the weekend, said Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin. By the end of day Monday, the utility expects to have all communities and neighbourhoods restored, but some small pockets and individual outages will remain.

Those individual outages include 895 customers who have mast damage that will need to be repaired by private contractors.

On Thursday the utility had 160 line crews out, many of them from out of province. Another 40 are expected to arrive and start working in the field Friday.

Access P.E.I. centres will remain open during the holiday Friday and on Saturday to assist Islanders who still don't have electricity.

Schools

Most schools will reopen Monday, but six are too damaged to take in students.

Those schools are École Évangéline, Queen Charlotte Intermediate, Cardigan Consolidated, East Wiltshire Intermediate, West Royalty Elementary and Westwood Primary.

Workers replace the roof of Queen Charlotte School in Charlottetown. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Students from those schools may need to move temporarily to other schools, or move to online learning.

Classes will resume at UPEI and Holland College on Monday, with the exception of Holland College's Belmont Centre, which currently still has no power.

The Public Schools Branch has announced the professional learning day planned for Oct. 7 has been cancelled.

In a note to parents and guardians, director Norbert Carpenter said professional learning is an extremely important part of the school calendar, but given the number of days missed so early in the year, the Department of Education feels it is prudent to change Oct 7 to an instructional day.

Transportation

Transportation links to and from the Island — Confederation Bridge, Northumberland Ferries, and Charlottetown Airport — are now operating normally.

Commuters entering Charlottetown from the west will again have to deal with a detour at the North River roundabout as work continues to restore power lines in the area.