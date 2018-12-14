Holland College student project replicates part of Island church's history

A Holland College student is helping to restore a piece of woodwork found in the basement of St. Paul's Church in Charlottetown.

It's called a finial and looks like a star surrounded by a circle. It is believed to have once sat on top of the church.

After discovering it in the basement, the church contacted Holland College's heritage retrofit carpentry program.

"Our program works really hard to restore and maintain heritage buildings, both commercial and residential, and this is right up our alley," said Josh Silver, the learning manager for the program.

"The star itself takes a significant amount of math, geometrical layout, finesse with tools."

Silver says the finial was a complicated bit of woodworking for the student to replicate. (Submitted by Josh Silver)

The original was in rough shape and the church is still looking into when it was the cap on top of St. Paul's.

They will be celebrating their 250th anniversary in 2019, so there are quite a few records to go through.

The student made a replica of the original finial, spending more than 100 hours on the project.

"Our students very much grey the line between a craft person and an artisan," Silver said.

Silver said the replica of the historic finial will once again be on top of St. Paul's Church. (Submitted by Josh Silver)

"It's part of our history," he said. "It's part of our culture and everybody regardless of your faith can appreciate the esthetic beauty of it and we're just fortunate that someone had the foresight decades ago to store it away in some place that was kept safe."

Silver says the replica will be put in place at a special ceremony at St. Paul's on New Year's Eve while the original will go on display in the church.

