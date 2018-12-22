A star is reborn: Finial placed on St. Paul's once again

A replica of a historic piece of woodwork has been placed on St. Paul's Church in Charlottetown.

Holland College graduate Kelly Caseley created the replica after church officials found the original star — known as a finial — in the basement.

Church officials had contacted Holland College's heritage retrofit carpentry program about restoring the finial. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The church contacted Holland College's heritage retrofit carpentry program to see if it could restore the star. Caseley spent more than 100 hours building two replicas.

The original finial, believed to have once sat atop St. Paul's, will go on display inside the church.

Stars are reborn. (CBC)

