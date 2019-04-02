Filming with Brie Larson for new Netflix film was 'amazing' says Martha MacIsaac

When Brie Larson's next movie Unicorn Store launches on Netflix on Friday, P.E.I. residents will see a homegrown face among the cast.

Island actress Martha MacIsaac appears in a supporting role alongside Samuel L. Jackson in the film, which is Oscar winner Larson's directorial debut.

"It's about a woman who goes to a unicorn store...run by Samuel L. Jackson," MacIsaac said.

"It's sort of an inner look at your inner child. Just showing that no dream is impossible, no matter how silly or strange it may seem to other people."

The 33-year-old MacIsaac first rose to fame as a child, starring in the made-in-P.E.I. Emily of New Moon on CBC Television. (Martha MacIsaac/Instagram)

MacIsaac, 33, rose to fame as a child, starring in the made-in-P.E.I. Emily of New Moon on CBC Television.

She's also known for her star turn in Superbad (2007), which helped propel her friend, Oscar-award winning actress Emma Stone to fame,and lately for her role in the historical television drama The Pinkertons.

She also voices characters on the animated show Family Guy.

Even with that resume, MacIsaac said being directed by Larson was a special experience.

"You're very rarely, or in my experience, directed by other women and especially women close to my age. It was so amazing."

You can check out the trailer here:

More P.E.I. news