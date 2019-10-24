Million-dollar film shoot 'proving grounds' for industry on P.E.I.

A group of Island filmmakers is hopeful that its feature-length film developed on P.E.I. will help take the professional film industry to new levels.

A Small Fortune is a thriller based on the discovery of a bag of money on the beach, and the main character's decision to keep it.

"We've been developing it for the past few years, and really working on the story and the characters and making sure that it's compelling for an audience," said writer and director Adam Perry.

Perry said he's hopeful the scale of the production, with a $995,661 budget — including contributions from Telefilm Canada, Innovation PEI, Superchannel, the Newfoundland Film Development Corporation, private investment and the federal tax credit — can set a new tone for what's possible when it comes to film in P.E.I.

'Put P.E.I. on the map'

"This is kind of the proving grounds for the rest of Canada to put P.E.I. on the map as, you know, we can make movies here," Perry said.

Co-producer Jason Arsenault said in previous years, much of the film work available on P.E.I. has been shorter films or web features. He's hopeful that's about to change, and that the work happening now on A Small Fortune can help.

Adam Perry, writer and director, says he thinks the film will help showcase the Island's film production potential. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

"We want people to be able to look at the work that we're doing here, the work we're doing in P.E.I., as something that people can consume around the world and watch around the world," Arsenault said.

He believes there's a transition underway, from the Island film industry being seen as arts and hobby based, to more and more people seeing the potential of a vibrant professional film industry on P.E.I.

'Working for my whole career'

"Projects are getting bigger and projects are getting more complex all the time," Arsenault said.

"And for me this feels like one of the first that can possibly help transition from making small projects locally to making projects that we could build on for an industry."

Jason Arsenault, a co-producer of the film along with Jenna MacMillan and Mary Sexton, hopes A Small Fortune shows audiences worldwide the calibre of film P.E.I. is capable of producing. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

He said with Island locals making up 60 per cent of the cast and crew, it's also an opportunity for professional development, not just for the many roles available on a film set, but for any aspiring filmmaker.

"When I started in the early 2000s, there really wasn't producers doing this kind of thing that I can look up to and figure out how to navigate this world," Arsenault said.

"So I think it offers both those things, you know professional development and just for filmmakers, an idea of what could be possible here."

Filming is set to wrap in the coming weeks. Post-production is scheduled to take place between November and February of 2020, and the pair expect the film to be delivered by March.

Producers say Islanders make up about 60 per cent of the cast and crew of A Small Fortune, and say it's a unique opportunity for professional development for Island filmmakers. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

For Perry and Arsenault, it's a dream come true.

"It's kind of what I've been working for my whole career," Perry said.

"I started about 15 years ago hoping that someday I would get to make a feature film at this level, and I'm finally here, and that's very exciting for me."

"Part of it is we've been building this project for so long, that we're just excited for people to see what we've built," Arsenault said.

"And then we're going to use this to move on to other things, bigger things."

