P.E.I. film industry sees big growth

The film and television industry on P.E.I. is small but has grown rapidly in recent years, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.

The report, released Friday, shows operating revenues almost tripled from 2013 to 2017, from $1 million to $2.7 million.

The report also found the industry is getting more lucrative for the people working in it.

In 2013 just $100,000 in wages were paid out, but that rose to $700,000 in 2017.

