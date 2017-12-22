Skip to Main Content
P.E.I. film industry sees big growth

The film and television industry on P.E.I. is small but has grown rapidly in recent years, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.

Revenues almost triple from 2013-17

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Pogey Beach was one of the films in production on P.E.I. in 2017. (Submitted by Jeremy Larter)

The report, released Friday, shows operating revenues almost tripled from 2013 to 2017, from $1 million to $2.7 million.

The report also found the industry is getting more lucrative for the people working in it.

In 2013 just $100,000 in wages were paid out, but that rose to $700,000 in 2017.

