4 Island films selected for $20K in funding

Four Island films will each receive $20,000 in funding as part of the Film 4Ward program.

The winners were chosen from 15 entries who applied for the funding. They were selected by a jury of four film industry professionals, three from off-Island and one from P.E.I.

The Film 4Ward recipients are:

Hot or Not : Matt Sherman (producer), Ryan McCarvill (director), Katie Mac, John-Ross Fitzpatrick (writers). Hayley and Jake are best friends stumbling through modern dating, with endless hook-up options and very little hope for real love.

: Matt Sherman (producer), Ryan McCarvill (director), Katie Mac, John-Ross Fitzpatrick (writers). Hayley and Jake are best friends stumbling through modern dating, with endless hook-up options and very little hope for real love. Song of Forgiveness and Farewell : Emma Fugate (producer), Millefiore Clarkes (director), Millefiore Clarkes, Tanya Davis (writers). When the panic over global crisis threatens to engulf her, a woman embarks on a vision-quest to put things in perspective.

: Emma Fugate (producer), Millefiore Clarkes (director), Millefiore Clarkes, Tanya Davis (writers). When the panic over global crisis threatens to engulf her, a woman embarks on a vision-quest to put things in perspective. Furball : Harmony Wagner (producer), Jason Rogerson (director,writer): Furball follows a day in the life of a cat as he reflects on the current state of the world, offers advice on how to best survive it, and reminds us about what's truly important — love and respect.

: Harmony Wagner (producer), Jason Rogerson (director,writer): Furball follows a day in the life of a cat as he reflects on the current state of the world, offers advice on how to best survive it, and reminds us about what's truly important — love and respect. The Weekend: Jason Arsenault (producer), Jenna MacMillan (director), Blaine Watters (writer). After a group home is evacuated for repairs to a gas leak, a young social worker in a failing marriage is forced to take the most troubled kid in care with her on a much needed "couples getaway" with her husband.

The Film 4Ward program is funded by the government of Prince Edward Island, through Innovation PEI and the Culture Action Plan, with additional funding provided by Telefilm Canada and CBC, and led by FilmPEI.

Millefiore Clarkes says there are many talented filmmakers on P.E.I. who could use support from the Film 4Ward program. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Millefiore Clarkes, director of Song of Forgiveness and Farewell, said the program will strengthen the film community.

"There are so many talented people, so many talented filmmakers that need opportunities and legs up in the industry, need a little bit of financial and communal support," she said.

"This Film 4Ward thing is just going to strengthen the community, strengthen our skill sets and I have absolute faith that the four films that are going to come out of this are going to be just beautiful."

Full details of the Film 4Ward funding can be found at www.filmpei.com.

