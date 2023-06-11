'Hospitable' Filipinos celebrate special day with festival on P.E.I.

Victoria Morales says it is easy for her and others from the Philippines to get used to living on Prince Edward Island.

It's not just because they moved from one island to another.

"We can very much relate, except for the weather, but for the people … they are very hospitable just like the Islanders."

That hospitality was on display Sunday in Summerside. The Filipino community welcomed people from all walks of life to join them to celebrate their culture and mark an important date in their history.

Victoria Morales says the Filipino community is eager to connect with Islanders. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

About 400 people were on hand to mark Philippines Independence Day, which is on June 12. It is a national holiday in the Philippines to commemorate the country's independence from Spain in 1898.

There was a fashion show, traditional dancing, food, games and even a booth to teach people Tagalog, the national language of the Philippines.

The festival included draws, games, performances and other activities. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

Morales, who moved to P.E.I. five years ago, said Filipinos are "eager to make a connection with Islanders" and hopes it can be an annual event on P.E.I.

Janet Bernabe says it was nice to see the younger generation participating in the traditions. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

Janet Bernabe, a Filipina who lives in Charlottetown, said she enjoyed watching the talent portion of the event, especially from the younger generation.

"I love it because it makes them participate. It's kind of like a way for them to show their talents and share in the celebration of Independence Day."