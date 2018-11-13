Moir, Virtue P.E.I. figure skating show stormed out

The Thank You Canada figure skating show that was planned for Thursday evening at Credit Union Place in Summerside, P.E.I., has been cancelled.

High winds forecast for P.E.I. Wednesday and Thursday meant event organizers were worried the Confederation Bridge would be closed to high-sided vehicles.

"With five tractor trailers and four tour buses, the logistics required to travel from Sydney, N.S. to P.E.I. before high winds would not be possible nor would it be safe for the tour's performers and crew," Credit Union Place officials tweeted.

The tour features Canadian superstar skaters including Olympic gold medallists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, Olympic silver medallist Patrick Chan, Bronze-medal winning pair Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko.

Ticket holders will be refunded at the original point of purchase, organizers advised. They apologized for the inconvenience and asked customers to be patient since the event had high sales volumes and refunds would take time.

"Dreams crushed" one fan tweeted in response to the news.

