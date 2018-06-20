Parents, volunteers team up to make high school grad party safe

Parents on Prince Edward Island are working to make sure students are safe around graduation time.

A supervised party was held Tuesday night for about 550 students in Hazelbrook, P.E.I. About 35 adults volunteered and 8 people who work security in bars and lounges were hired to look over the party.

Students were dropped off at the party and picked up by sober drivers to ensure there was no drunk driving, according to organizer Mike James.

​"I have two daughters that have been through it, a couple friends that had daughters that have been through it," he said.

"At the end of the day we have all agreed as parents and volunteers … that if we had 550 kids in that field last night, that 550 kids would wake up this morning."

There was a first-aid tent on-site with police on the perimeter. Food and water was provided to students as well.

James said of the roughly 550 there, only about five had to leave either because they were too intoxicated or were involved in a fight.

More P.E.I. news