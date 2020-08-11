Fire doused in field near North Freetown Road

A field fire along North Freetown Road that drew responses from at least three central P.E.I. fire stations has been extinguished.

Kensington, New London and Kinkora fire departments were among those called to the scene late Tuesday morning.

As of 1:30 p.m., the CBC's Stephanie Kelly said no more smoke could be seen and some fire trucks were leaving the area, just as a P.E.I. Forestry vehicle arrived to examine the scene.

On Monday, the farm safety co-ordinator with the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture said conditions were so dry that the risk of fires breaking out in fields was elevated.

Crystal Fullerton urged farmers to inspect their equipment thoroughly, and to have fire extinguishers handy in case of an emergency.

"There probably will be some more close calls," she said. "Farmers are a very savvy bunch and they're used to being able to roll with the punches as far as Mother Nature goes, but definitely this weather is a new one for everybody."

Most parts of P.E.I. have seen no substantial rain in weeks, and the Fire Weather Index is listed as "extreme" for the region where the latest fire broke out.

More to come.

