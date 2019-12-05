Festive and fun things to do on P.E.I. the first weekend of December

There are lots of fun and festive activities taking place across P.E.I. this first weekend of December.

Canoe Cove has a live nativity scene running each day this weekend from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Head out to see lights, a choir, and the living nativity with Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus, angels, shepherds, kings and stable animals.

The event accepts pay-what you-can donations that will go to to Santa's Angels and the Children's Wish Foundation.

There is something for every member of the family. There are various Christmas markets this weekend, a lit up walk in Charlottetown and a benefit concert put on featuring Island hip-hop artists.

1. Jingle Bell walk

Before Santa slides through, take a stride through the city.

The City of Charlottetown's annual Jingle Bell Walk and Christmas Tree Lighting takes place Friday.

The Jingle Bell Walk begins at 6 p.m. at the Beach Grove Nursing Home. Participants are encouraged to bring flashlights to light the trail and a bell for some holiday jingle. Participants should look out for a decorated Parks and Recreation truck and be prepared to do some caroling.

After the walk, activities for the whole family will be held at the West Royalty Community Centre from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m.

Activities include wagon rides, live entertainment, inflatable activity centres, a Christmas tree lighting, light refreshments and cookie decorating stations.

All activities are free and open to all ages. For more information visit the City of Charlottetown's website.

2. The Fitzroy Christmas Market

Local artisans at the The Fitzroy Christmas Market will include Anne of Turntables, Art by Wendy Morrison, Majestic Macrame, Jules of the Moon, Nana's Ghost Vintage and many more. (Shutterstock/Olleg)

The Fitzroy Christmas Market takes place Friday from 6 to 11 p.m.

The event features a curated handful of local artisans bringing them all to one location at 308 Fitzroy St. From macrame to records, there is a wide variety of products available to check off some of your holiday shopping.

Local artisans include Anne of Turntables, Art by Wendy Morrison, Majestic Macrame, Jules of the Moon, Nana's Ghost Vintage and many more.

Mellow Dough will also be serving doughnuts while Christmas tunes play.

Admission a pay-what-you-can donation to the Upper Room Food Bank. For more information visit the event's Facebook page.

3. Ben 4 Len

Vince the Messenger is just one of the many Island musicians performing at the Ben 4 Len: Benefit for Lennon House fundraiser. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Friday night Island artists and musicians are coming together for an event called Ben 4 Len: Benefit for Lennon House.

It is a fundraising event to raise money for the Lennon Recovery House, a planned addictions and mental health centre in Rustico.

Hip-hop artists Vince the Messenger, Dreadfort, BT Flow and eight other musical acts will perform at the Charlottetown Curling Club from 6:30 pm to 2 a.m.

Admission is $10 at the door and the event is for those 19 years of age or older. For more information visit the event's Facebook page.

4. Farmers' Market Artisan Christmas Market

The Artisan Christmas Market at the Charlottetown Farmers' Market on Belvedere Avenue will feature food, treats and artwork from local craftspeople. (Artisan Christmas Market/Facebook)

The Artisan Christmas Market will be held at the Charlottetown Farmers' Market on Belvedere Avenue on Sunday Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 from 10 a.mm to 3 p.m.

The event will feature food, treats and artwork from local craftspeople. The first 30 customers will receive a "special gift."

Admission and parking is free.

For more details visit the event's Facebook page.

5. Lone Oak presents Bridgette Blanchard

Bridgette Blanchard will take the stage at Lone Oak Brewing Company this weekend. (Submitted by Bridgette Blanchard)

P.E.I.'s newest beer brewery is putting on some music this weekend.

Local musician Bridgette Blanchard will take the stage at Lone Oak Brewing Company in Borden-Carleton from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday night.

East Cape Oyster Co is also setting up their mobile oyster bar and hand pies will be available from the Handpie Company.

Join the Lone Oak crew for a night of drinks, tunes, oysters and hand pies.

Admission is free. For more information visit the event's Facebook page.

6. Pancakes and Pajamas

Rumour has it a "special" bearded visitor will be popping by to meet kids at the Stratford pancake breakfast this weekend. (Larry Crowe/AP)

The Stratford Playground Committee is hosting a pancake and pajamas breakfast Saturday 8 to 11 a.m. at the Stratford Town Hall.

The committee volunteers are raising money for playgrounds in Stratford.

Rumour has it a "special" bearded visitor will be popping by to meet kids at the event around 9:30 a.m.

Admission is $20 per family, or $8 for adults and $5 for children.

More P.E.I. news