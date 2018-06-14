Small halls festival changing gears with move to drive-in format
Government, organizers looking to revive Festival of Small Halls
The Festival of Small Halls may be revived this summer in the form of drive-in style performances.
The festival's traditional format of a series of concerts inside small community venues was cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Mark Derry, manager of special projects with P.E.I.'s Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture, says the government is partnering with Small Halls organizers to see if they can hold the concerts outside — perhaps on the lawns of small halls — while adhering to orders from the Chief Public Health Office.
"It's an opportunity to showcase the Island talent and an opportunity to reinvigorate the economy a little," he said.
Derry said the government would help with hiring an event manager and with infrastructure costs.
He said they hope to produce 12 shows. More details, such as performers and venues, will be worked out when the event manager is hired.
"There's not a whole lot of time, but we're pretty confident we can all rally together and get this on the ground really quickly," Derry said.
This would be the 12th year for the Festival of Small Halls on P.E.I.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.