Festival Meat Pie winners reveal what's under the crust

Many Prince Edward Islanders are already getting to work on meat pies for Christmas, and a festival that wrapped up on the weekend is providing some inspiration.

Winners of Festival Meat Pie were announced in South Rustico. Jonathan Dugay had the top pie in the traditional category. Meat pies tie into some important memories for him of growing up in the Evangeline region.

"It's a Christmas tradition," said Dugay.

"Every year at Christmastime we'd make a dozen or so meat pies and put them all in the freezer. And Christmas morning every year you had meat pie."

Christmas memories and meat pies are also closely tied together for Florence Bernard, winner in the non-traditional category.

"It was Christmas and it was more or less the only time, so it was a big treat," said Bernard.

"But nowadays you have meat pie all year round."

Spice in the dough?

Dugay's winning recipe was his traditional family one, but part of the tradition is not really having a recipe.

"I like to say I don't make the same thing twice because I don't really use a recipe," he said.

Jonathan Dugay with his winning pie in the traditional category. (Festival Meat Pie)

"It was a biscuit dough pie and the biscuit dough has always been a tradition in our family."

Apart from learning from his family, Dugay also used to bake pies commercially for a shop in West Prince.

His winning pie used a combination of chicken and pork. When he was growing up there was a lot of rabbit in pies, he said. He seasons with a mix of savoury, salt, pepper and thyme.

There is no seasoning in the dough, which is made with lard and a little bit of sugar for some sweetness.

"I find it helps to brown the dough up too, once it's in the oven," he said.

Non-traditional in form and content

Florence Bernard said organizers were after her to compete, but she was reluctant at first.

"I didn't want to make a meat pie. They wanted me to do something so they said well, you can do anything else, like clam. So I made a clam pie," said Bernard.

Florence Bernard with her clam pie. (Festival Meat Pie)

"I was really surprised, but I won."

It was a bit of a risk, she said. She has made it before, but it's not something she makes regularly.

Seafood is not the only thing non-traditional about the pie. It has no bottom crust, but a layer of potatoes instead.

Bernard parboiled scalloped potatoes for the bottom, poured the clam sauce over that, and like Dugay she went with a biscuit dough for the top.

The clam sauce included butter, onion, celery, milk, clam juice, flour for thickening, and salt, pepper and savoury for seasoning. She also added celery soup.

It was good, she said, but she wouldn't serve it at Christmas.

"For Christmas, it's really meat pie," said Bernard.

Judges faced the joyful challenge of sampling dozens of meat pies. (Festival Meat Pie)

Bernard also shares with Dugay a habit of fiddling with her recipes.

"For Rustico, I kind of mixed two or three different recipes together," she said.

"For the biscuit dough there the other day, I had three cookbooks open."

When making a meat pie she will sometimes add allspice, cloves, or even a little pickling spice. And every Christmas, there will always be some with a special treat for her, but only a few because not everyone in her family appreciates it.

"I always make a couple with raisins in it," she said.

"Seeded raisins. I love raisins."