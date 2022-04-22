P.E.I. farmer and Alberta MP team up on petition opposing fertilizer restrictions

A P.E.I. potato farmer and an Alberta MP are teaming up on a petition to oppose any restrictions that could impact the amount of fertilizer used on Canadian farms, saying it could lead to a dramatic increase in the price of food.

In late 2020, Ottawa established a 30 per cent target to decrease fertilizer emissions by 2030 as part of the federal government's overall climate change plan.

The government has said the 30 per cent target is a goal and is not mandatory.

The petition, E-4133, was sponsored by Alberta MP John Barlow and is posted on the parliamentary website for signatures.

It was initiated by Alex Docherty of Skye View Farms in Elmwood, P.E.I.

(Shane Hennessey/CBC )

"It's partly to bring awareness, a lot of farmers don't understand what's going on, or didn't know about it," Docherty said. "Every Canadian needs to know about it because every Canadian has got to eat. And I just thought we need to bring awareness to everyone."

Best practices

Docherty said farmers have adopted agricultural practices that reduce their use of fertilizer, such as precision agriculture, to save money, as well as help the environment.

"Farmers in Canada, we're the best in all of the world," Docherty said. "We don't want to waste fertilizer, we're doing everything we can to cut our fertilizer."

(Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Docherty said he is also concerned about the impact reducing fertilizer use could have on food prices.

"Our crops are going to go down, our production will be down, and somebody's going to have to pay," Docherty said. "I don't know how the Canadian public is going to be able to afford to pay."

I don't know how the Canadian public is going to be able to afford to pay​​​. — Alex Docherty, Skye View Farms

Docherty said even though the reductions in fertilizer emissions are just a target now, he's worried they will become mandatory in the future.

"They're saying it's voluntary now, and if there isn't a big pushback from industry very soon, all of a sudden it'll just slide through Parliament that it's mandatory," Docherty said.

"Good luck with that because we're dealing with people that have no idea. Most believe food comes from the grocery store."

(Shutterstock)

Cost of food

Alberta MP John Barlow said he has also been hearing from producers across Canada.

"This is an issue that no matter where you are in Canada, what you grow, how you grow it, this impacts you, not only as the producers but also as Canadian consumers," said Barlow, who is the Conservative Party's shadow minister for agriculture.

"That will have a significant impact on yields, driving up the cost of food, but also making a precarious situation on Canadian farms, even more so, putting the economic viability of our farms at at a serious risk."

(House of Commons)

Barlow said he is worried that the proposed reduction will have larger impacts.

"Reducing fertilizer emissions or use by 30 per cent is not just a 30 per cent reduction in yield," Barlow said. "Depending on the commodity, we've talked to producers saying this could be anywhere between a 30 to 60 per cent reduction in their crop."

That would have an incredible impact on not only food security here at home, but our ability to help feed the most desperate parts of the world​​​​​. — John Barlow, Alberta MP

"That would have an incredible impact on not only food security here at home, but our ability to help feed the most desperate parts of the world."

Barlow said Canadian farmers are already leaders in reducing emissions.

"I think that is the key thing that's missing here is a real lack of understanding of what Canadian producers are already doing," Barlow said. "They're doing it without a massive government program or intervention. They're doing it because it's the right thing to do. They want to be efficient."

(Jake Leguee)

Malpeque MP Heath MacDonald defended his party's position on reducing emissions from fertilizer.

"It's important to note that this is a voluntary target and we do not want to reduce fertilizer use, we are simply attempting to reduce emissions from the application of fertilizer," said MacDonald.

"No farmers will have restrictions imposed upon them about how much fertilizer they can utilize, instead we want to work with farmers to further sustainable practices in the agriculture industry wherever possible."

The petition will be open for signatures until Jan. 2, and then will be tabled by Barlow when the House returns.