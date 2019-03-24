Fare still foggy as ferry service between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia set to resume

Mark Wilson, senior vice president of Northumberland Ferries Ltd., speaks with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin about the season ahead.

Ferry service between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia resumes Monday, with one vessel ready to go and another scheduled to arrive in early July to add capacity during the peak summer weeks.

How much travellers will pay this year is still being finalized, however.

Last summer, with the price of gasoline at more than $2 a litre, a $10 surcharge was added to the fares, bringing the cost to $94 for a car to cross. As with the Confederation Bridge, passengers are charged only when they leave P.E.I.

Mark Wilson, senior vice president of Northumberland Ferries Ltd., said they are still reviewing the fares with Transport Canada, but they will be made public before Monday.

"Fuel prices have stabilized and so we should be following suit in regards to that," he said in an interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

MV Confederation will handle all the Northumberland Strait crossings until MV Saaremaa 1 arrives in July from Quebec. Northumberland Ferries had chartered the Saaremaa last year as well, after MV Holiday Island was severely damaged in a fire.

A design for a new permanent ferry on the route is being finalized, with plans calling for that boat to be in operation by 2027. It will replace the Holiday Island, which was beyond repair following the fire.

Wilson said they are looking for other alternatives in the medium term that are the right size to fit into its docks, but are happy to secure the Saaremaa at least for this year.

"We're very fortunate to get the vessel," he said. "There's not an abundance of ferries on the market that are available for charter."

One boat or two, Wilson encourages people to plan ahead and book their ferry trips online this season.

"If that's done, we'll be able to manage those loads versus show and go, is what I would call that, at either terminal … We'll be able to do a much better job of managing the traffic."