Ferry service between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia delayed until at least Wednesday

Ferry service between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia will not resume until at least Wednesday, according to officials with Northumberland Ferries Ltd.

Service has been suspended since Friday when a fire broke out on the MV Holiday Island. The boat is not expected to operate for the rest of the season.

Some piping was compromised allowing water to enter the vessel, said Don Cormier, vice-president of Northumberland Ferries, on Monday.

Dive teams are working to repair the piping.

The other ferry, MV Confederation, can resume service once the situation with the Holiday Island is under control, Cormier said.

"We are aiming to resume service with MV Confederation on Wednesday."

Don Cormier, vice-president of Northumberland Ferries Ltd., says they are looking into getting another ferry to replace MV Holiday Island. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Northumberland Ferries is looking into getting another ferry to replace the Holiday Island, Cormier said. In the interim, the Confederation will make four round trips daily.

It will depart Wood Islands, P.E.I., at 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. It will depart Caribou, N.S., at 8:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 3:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

About 80 per cent of the vehicles have been retrieved from the Holiday Island, Cormier said. There did not appear to be any visible damage.

Delays at bridge

Meanwhile, Confederation Bridge officials are advising travellers there could be some delays Tuesday.

Insight Productions will be filming on the bridge from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. The bridge will be operating with only one lane of traffic while the filming is taking place.

In a social media post, officials said that although it is always exciting when the Confederation Bridge and P.E.I. are featured on television, the shoot may cause delays to traffic.

