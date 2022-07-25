Ferry service between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia delayed until at least Wednesday
Filming on Confederation Bridge may cause traffic delays on Tuesday
Ferry service between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia will not resume until at least Wednesday, according to officials with Northumberland Ferries Ltd.
Service has been suspended since Friday when a fire broke out on the MV Holiday Island. The boat is not expected to operate for the rest of the season.
Some piping was compromised allowing water to enter the vessel, said Don Cormier, vice-president of Northumberland Ferries, on Monday.
Dive teams are working to repair the piping.
The other ferry, MV Confederation, can resume service once the situation with the Holiday Island is under control, Cormier said.
"We are aiming to resume service with MV Confederation on Wednesday."
Northumberland Ferries is looking into getting another ferry to replace the Holiday Island, Cormier said. In the interim, the Confederation will make four round trips daily.
It will depart Wood Islands, P.E.I., at 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. It will depart Caribou, N.S., at 8:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 3:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
About 80 per cent of the vehicles have been retrieved from the Holiday Island, Cormier said. There did not appear to be any visible damage.
Delays at bridge
Meanwhile, Confederation Bridge officials are advising travellers there could be some delays Tuesday.
Insight Productions will be filming on the bridge from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. The bridge will be operating with only one lane of traffic while the filming is taking place.
In a social media post, officials said that although it is always exciting when the Confederation Bridge and P.E.I. are featured on television, the shoot may cause delays to traffic.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?