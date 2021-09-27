Ferry traffic expected to increase as N.B. border rules tighten

New COVID-19 screening rules on P.E.I. are expected to create an increase in demand for ferry service between Wood Islands and Caribou, N.S.

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick, travellers who have spent more than 48 hours in the province will be tested three times within eight days upon entry to P.E.I.

Don Cormier, vice president and general manager of Northumberland Ferries, thinks the new policy will have an impact on ferry traffic.

"Obviously, we speculate that people will choose to travel by ferry to avoid New Brunswick. We certainly don't delight in the situation in New Brunswick. We do expect that we will see a few more people, or more people choose the ferry as an alternative."

Northumberland Ferries has the capacity to meet demand and will monitor the situation closely, Cormier said.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made online through the Northumberland Ferries website.

The last scheduled day of service for this year is Dec. 20.