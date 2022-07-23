P.E.I.-N.S. ferry service cancelled for weekend as MV Holiday Island fire continues to burn

Ferry service between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia has been suspended for the weekend as the fire that forced more than 200 passengers and staff to evacuate the MV Holiday Island on Friday continues to burn.

Passengers have also been told by Northumberland Ferries that the company isn't sure whether vehicles on board can be recovered.

Northumberland Ferries announced Friday evening the ferry service between Caribou, N.S., and Woods Island, P.E.I., would be cancelled for a second day due to the emergency situation at the MV Holiday Island. It said in an update the following morning all crossings would also be cancelled on Sunday.

As of 9 a.m. on Saturday, smoke could still be seen billowing from the ferry that was headed to Nova Scotia, almost a full day after a fire broke out from the vessel's engine room.

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled all crossings for Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Northumberland Ferries said in a text message update to passengers at around 10 a.m. that the fire hasn't been extinguished and that they don't know yet about the possibility of recovering vehicles.

It said that because of this uncertainty, it's making arrangements with a bus company to take passengers home "as soon as possible."