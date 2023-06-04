N.S.-P.E.I. ferry service cancelled until at least mid-July

The ferry service between Caribou, N.S., and Wood Islands, P.E.I., has been cancelled until at least mid-July.

Northumberland Ferries said in a statement Monday MV Confederation experienced mechanical problem that requires a new part to be installed.

The part must be manufactured from scratch because it isn't stocked internationally, the company said. It's expected to take three to four weeks to arrive.

MV Confederation will be out of service until the part is delivered, installed and tested. Northumberland Ferries has stopped taking bookings for the next three weeks up to and including July 10 as a precaution.

Issue noticed over the weekend

Mark Wilson, the company's senior vice-president, is urging people for patience.

"This is a very unfortunate situation. We recognize the impact this has on our customers and the service and apologize for the disruption it is causing," he said in the statement.

"We are working closely with the manufacturer and doing all we can to fast track the delivery of the part so that we can safely resume this important service as soon as possible."

The issue was first noticed over the weekend, and it involved the drive connection between the port main engine and the central propulsion gearbox.

Staff tried to fix the problem with spare parts, but were unsuccessful.

All customers with reservations on sailings up to July 10 will be contacted to arrange a refund or re-book for alternate dates. Updates can be found on the NFL website when further information becomes available.

The second vessel for the 2023 peak operating season, MV Saaremaa 1, is currently in drydock in Quebec. It's scheduled to arrive in early July.