P.E.I. ferry introduces text alert system

Travellers taking the ferry between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia can now sign up for text alerts that will let them know if there are any delays.

Northumberland Ferries — which runs between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S. — launched the 2019 season Wednesday.

"You can actually get updates, travel updates, up to the minute, in terms of what's happening with our service," said Don Cormier, vice-president of operations for Northumberland Ferries.

"You just want to see if there's any sort of delays, anything of that nature, you'll get a text message if you opt in."

People can sign up for the service by calling 902-200-0247.

New safety features

Cormier said there are a number of other new things with the service this year.

NFL has partnered with Inclusions East, which offers services to people with intellectual disabilities, to create a bake shop on the ferry as a fundraiser.

MV Confederation has had an engine software and electronics upgrade, which makes the system more reliable, and means parts will be more readily available if any problems develop.

Confederation also has a new marine evacuation system.

The service will start with MV Holiday Island and five round-trips a day. MV Confederation will join the run, providing more frequent crossings, starting in mid-June. If traffic is particularly busy, Confederation could start earlier.

