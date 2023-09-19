Weather cancels some morning ferries between N.S. and P.E.I.

Blustery weather has prompted Northumberland Ferries to cancel some of its morning sailings.

The 10:15 and noon sailings from both Wood Islands and Caribou have been cancelled. The company says it will send an update later on afternoon sailings.

Confederation Bridge is recording winds of 60 km/h on the Northumberland Strait, with gusts around 85, but it does not anticipate any restrictions.

The bridge forecast shows winds easing in the early afternoon.